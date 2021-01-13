Previous
Next
Jenny II by timerskine
99 / 365

Jenny II

The Missus and I are volunteers at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. We meet a lot of really nice people and show them the very cool aircraft we get to hang around.

This is a Curtiss JN-4 "Jenny" which was the most widely produced American aircraft of WWI, with over 6,800 built. It was used primarily as a trainer, and after the war, it became the backbone of the infant civil aviation business.

Unlike the rest of the aircraft in the Museum's WWI hangar, which are replicas, this Jenny is 82% original. She was built in 1918. At 102 years of age, she is still flyable and does fly at the Museum's various airshows.

I posted another picture of Jenny back in August in my Eclectica album (https://365project.org/timerskine/eclectica/2020-08-29). I used the same text above (so sue me).
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I have been to a few museums. Alway amazed how they were able to build it at that time and dare to fly around.
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise