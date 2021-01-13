The Missus and I are volunteers at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. We meet a lot of really nice people and show them the very cool aircraft we get to hang around.
This is a Curtiss JN-4 "Jenny" which was the most widely produced American aircraft of WWI, with over 6,800 built. It was used primarily as a trainer, and after the war, it became the backbone of the infant civil aviation business.
Unlike the rest of the aircraft in the Museum's WWI hangar, which are replicas, this Jenny is 82% original. She was built in 1918. At 102 years of age, she is still flyable and does fly at the Museum's various airshows.
I posted another picture of Jenny back in August in my Eclectica album (https://365project.org/timerskine/eclectica/2020-08-29). I used the same text above (so sue me).