103 / 365
Negative Cormorant
My Get Pushed Challenge for this week was to use negative space in a photo. Negative space is the unoccupied space around the subject of the photo.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Eclectica
NIKON D850
21st January 2021 3:37pm
bird
negative space
cormorant
timerskine-gp
get-pushed-443
Tim Erskine
ace
@jacqbb
Here's another interpretation of my negative space challenge
January 23rd, 2021
Anne
ace
This works so well - both for negative space and black and white Tim
January 23rd, 2021
