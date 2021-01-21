Previous
Negative Cormorant by timerskine
103 / 365

Negative Cormorant

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week was to use negative space in a photo. Negative space is the unoccupied space around the subject of the photo.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

Tim Erskine
@jacqbb Here's another interpretation of my negative space challenge
January 23rd, 2021  
Anne
This works so well - both for negative space and black and white Tim
January 23rd, 2021  
