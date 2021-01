Geese Vs. FedEx

I saw this flock of Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) departing the Dutch Gap wetlands and wondered why they appeared to be in so much of a hurry. It wasn't until I processed this shot that I saw the FedEx jet on its way out of Richmond International Airport.



That explains it, but given our recent experiences with FedEx deliveries, the geese won't have to hurry too much to win that race.