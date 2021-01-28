Previous
Snowbird by timerskine
105 / 365

Snowbird

Dark-eyed Juncoes (Junco hyemalis) are also known as "Snowbirds" so it was appropriate that this one posed for me on our snow-covered railing in the snowy, early dawn. They are also one of the Missus' favorite birdies.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
