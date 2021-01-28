Sign up
Snowbird
Dark-eyed Juncoes (Junco hyemalis) are also known as "Snowbirds" so it was appropriate that this one posed for me on our snow-covered railing in the snowy, early dawn. They are also one of the Missus' favorite birdies.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th January 2021 7:11am
Tags
bird
,
junco
,
snowbird
