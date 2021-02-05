Previous
Chasing The Girl by timerskine
111 / 365

Chasing The Girl

The Dutch Gap Conservation Area has lots of Ring-necked Ducks (Aythya collaris) but there appear to be many more males than females, as shown in this shot.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

