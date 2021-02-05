Sign up
111 / 365
Chasing The Girl
The Dutch Gap Conservation Area has lots of Ring-necked Ducks (Aythya collaris) but there appear to be many more males than females, as shown in this shot.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Eclectica
NIKON D850
5th February 2021 1:38pm
bird
duck
dutch gap
