I've been watching a pair of wood ducks at Dutch Gap Conservation Area's old river channel wetlands. When wood ducks are starting their courtship rituals during breeding season, they are fantastically beautiful birds. You can see them here and here But now that the deed is done and there arechildren, they've kind of let themselves go.This is a picture of Mr. Wood Duck hanging out in the duckweed with five turtles poking up out of the water.