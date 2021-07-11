Sign up
187 / 365
Volunteer
In what has to be the epitome of "volunteer corn" this stalk is growing all by itself in this fallow field.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
corn
,
volunteer
