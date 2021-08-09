Previous
Pungo Ferry Sunset

The Missus and I went to Pungo Ferry Landing Park on the North Landing River to catch the sunset. It did not disappoint, and I can well imagine that there will be more shots from this vantage point.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

