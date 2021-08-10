A lot of planes were heading in to Naval Air Station Oceana this morning. The sky was such a beautiful, clear blue the Missus and I headed to the viewing area under the landing pattern, about a half-mile from the threshold of Runway 23.
The planes coming in were from VFC-12, Fighter Squadron Composite 12. VFC-12 is an "aggressor" squadron. They fly against other US and allied forces using tactics that would be used by opponents (formally called "dissimilar air combat maneuvering"). This helps our pilots develop the skills necessary to fight effectively. The aggressors are very easy to identify by the old Soviet-style markings...a red star on the tail (not seen in this shot) and red block numbers on the nose.
VFC-12 uses the call sign "Ambush," making this aircraft Ambush Two Two.
Of note in this picture, the bar sticking up off the front of the landing gear is where the plane attaches to the catapult on an aircraft carrier. That's how it gets chucked into the sky from a ship's very short runway.