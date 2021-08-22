Turning Base Leg

The Missus and I were heading to our favorite farm stand, Cullipher Farm Market. The route there takes us past the Military Aviation Museum where we are volunteers. As we approached the Museum we spotted our B-25 Mitchell medium bomber, Wild Cargo, flying over the field. It was returning from Michigan where it participated in the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow. We hurried to the Museum and parked just outside the gates.
This is Wild Cargo in the landing pattern. It is turning 90 degrees from the downwind leg of the pattern (where it flies parallel to the runway) to the base leg (where it turns perpendicular to the runway), after which it will turn another 90 degrees to start its final approach. The clouds were a spectacular backdrop.