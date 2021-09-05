We live about a 30-minute drive from Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge, just over the border in North Carolina. A few times a year they have "Open Road Days" where anyone can drive through the refuge on roads normally closed to the public. The Missus and I got a later-than-we-wanted start but went and enjoyed the scenery.
We saw this great blue heron standing in one of the marshes and it wasn't happy about the car about 100 yards in front of us (I don't think they were doing anything to spook it other than being there). It took off and got closer to us (the Missus is awfully pretty so it probably wanted to get a closer look). I grabbed a series of shots of it in its flight.
As it landed it briefly looked like an Olympic gymnast that just stuck her landing.