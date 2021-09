Sunrise Cowlick

The Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the sunrise. Just as the first light peeked over the horizon, this little boy (6, maybe 7 years old), who was out with his Dad to watch the sunrise crossed through my frame. The wind is giving him a cowlick.



I should note that I normally abhor people in my pictures - and my irritation is something that irritates the Missus. But in this case, the kid and his impromptu hairdo made the shot.