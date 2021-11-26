Previous
Next
Breakfast With Friends by timerskine
263 / 365

Breakfast With Friends

Passing by Back Bay Farms this morning and saw several horses out grazing in a paddock along with about a dozen cattle egrets. The egrets eat insects turned up by livestock.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise