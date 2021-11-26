Sign up
263 / 365
Breakfast With Friends
Passing by Back Bay Farms this morning and saw several horses out grazing in a paddock along with about a dozen
cattle egrets
. The egrets eat insects turned up by livestock.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th November 2021 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
horse
,
egret
,
pungo
