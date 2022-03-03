Previous
Dismal Woodpecker by timerskine
Dismal Woodpecker

The Missus and I went to the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. It's a 133,000 acre area of a swamp that used to be over one million acres.

This female red-bellied woodpecker was making quite a racket and giving away her location. She was calling out to her mate, who was equally noisy but too far away to photograph.
Tim Erskine

Tim Erskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

