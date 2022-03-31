Previous
Schnoz by timerskine
302 / 365

Schnoz

Driving through Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge today, there were turtles everywhere! This one was looking down its nose at me. I think if I had a longer lens I could examine its sinuses.
31st March 2022

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

