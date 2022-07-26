Through the Roof

On the way in/out of the museum you drive directly under the flight path of airliners landing at Dulles Airport. As I was leaving I parked where you aren't allowed to park and waited a couple of minutes for the next jet to arrive on final approach. I got a lot of good shots of this United Airlines Boeing 777-200 as it came over some trees and passed directly overhead. It passed so overhead that this shot is taken straight up through my moon roof. It was so low that even with an 18mm lens I couldn't fit it all in the frame! It was impressive!