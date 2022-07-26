Previous
Through the Roof by timerskine
309 / 365

Through the Roof

The Missus and I are in the Washington DC area caring for a friend who had recent surgery. I managed to get away for most of the day to go to the nearby Air & Space Smithsonian's Udvar-Hazy Center.

On the way in/out of the museum you drive directly under the flight path of airliners landing at Dulles Airport. As I was leaving I parked where you aren't allowed to park and waited a couple of minutes for the next jet to arrive on final approach. I got a lot of good shots of this United Airlines Boeing 777-200 as it came over some trees and passed directly overhead. It passed so overhead that this shot is taken straight up through my moon roof. It was so low that even with an 18mm lens I couldn't fit it all in the frame! It was impressive!
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Tim Erskine

This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

