Splish Splash by timerskine
317 / 365

Splish Splash

The Missus and I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and hiked along the West Dike Trail.

The channel along the dike was littered with clam and mussel shells, and filled with wading birds, like this semipalmated plover who was bathing quite vigorously.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Tim Erskine

