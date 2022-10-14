Muskrat Whiskers

A couple of times a year the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge has an "open roads" weekend. Parts of the refuge that is normally off limits to visitors are opened. The Missus and I have started going there, timing our trip to be there when they open the gates at 7am.
Today we saw a group of muskrats swimming in a channel right next to the road. It was still fairly dark, so I had my ISO cranked waaay up (5,000 on this shot) but most of my pictures were still blurry because of the muskrats' movements. I got lucky when this one stopped briefly, probably to check me out as I leaned out the truck's window.
Technical aspects aside, the biggest problem with this photograph is that I now cannot get that *#@&%! Captain and Tennille song out of my head.