Muskrat Whiskers by timerskine
326 / 365

Muskrat Whiskers

A couple of times a year the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge has an "open roads" weekend. Parts of the refuge that is normally off limits to visitors are opened. The Missus and I have started going there, timing our trip to be there when they open the gates at 7am.

Today we saw a group of muskrats swimming in a channel right next to the road. It was still fairly dark, so I had my ISO cranked waaay up (5,000 on this shot) but most of my pictures were still blurry because of the muskrats' movements. I got lucky when this one stopped briefly, probably to check me out as I leaned out the truck's window.

Technical aspects aside, the biggest problem with this photograph is that I now cannot get that *#@&%! Captain and Tennille song out of my head.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
