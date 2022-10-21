Sign up
Boardwalk Abstract
The Missus and I went to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk for the
Boardwalk Art Show
. I spotted this abstract shot, which is the intersection of oceanfront hotels...the front of one and the side of its neighbor.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
boardwalk
,
abstract-68
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous composition and colors!
October 22nd, 2022
