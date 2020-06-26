Previous
Sunset Departure by timerskine
Sunset Departure

This is a Cessna 172 departing Chesterfield County Airport runway one five just as the sun was setting.

Not sure if the color was enhanced by the massive Saharan Dust Storm or not, but the Missus and I would like to think so (and for the record, it wasn't enhanced by me or Photoshop).
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Tim Erskine

