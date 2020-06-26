Sign up
Sunset Departure
This is a Cessna 172 departing Chesterfield County Airport runway one five just as the sun was setting.
Not sure if the color was enhanced by the massive Saharan Dust Storm or not, but the Missus and I would like to think so (and for the record, it wasn't enhanced by me or Photoshop).
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th June 2020 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
airplane
,
cessna
,
takeoff
