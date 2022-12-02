Sign up
156 / 365
Mirrored Profile
I went back to Stumpy Lake today and was again rewarded with spectacular opportunities.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
335
692
Tags
heron
,
stumpy lake
