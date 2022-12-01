Previous
Next
Flare by timerskine
155 / 365

Flare

The Missus and I went wandering down to Knotts Island to see what we could see. We saw a few egrets (both great and snowy) in a marsh.

In this shot a great egret is coming in to land and is flaring its wings to kill off its lift and forward speed. On the left is another great egret and in the lower right is a snowy egret.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise