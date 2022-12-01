Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Flare
The Missus and I went wandering down to Knotts Island to see what we could see. We saw a few egrets (both
great
and
snowy
) in a marsh.
In this shot a great egret is coming in to land and is flaring its wings to kill off its lift and forward speed. On the left is another great egret and in the lower right is a snowy egret.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
1229
photos
48
followers
29
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Latest from all albums
9
40
154
333
690
334
691
155
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st December 2022 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
egret
,
knotts island
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close