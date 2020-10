The Missus and I went to The Flying Circus Aerodrome and Air Show ( https://flyingcircusairshow.com) just outside Culpeper, Virginia, this morning. It's about a 90 minute drive from home, we got there when they opened the gates at 7am...so you do the math on when we got up.The reason we went so early was because they were also hosting a hot air balloon festival. With half a dozen Stearman giving rides and balloons in the air, the sky got pretty crowded at times.I have even more photos of the show in an album on my Flickr site: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmRay3ty