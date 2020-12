I went out this afternoon in search of fresh air and a photo. I figured I'd find both at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area ( https://www.chesterfield.gov/DutchGap). I was right.The Conservation Area is in the shadow of the Dominion Energy Chesterfield power station. As I was changing locations in the Conservation Area, I saw dozens upon dozens of vultures setting themselves up to roost for the evening on the structures and walkways around the power station's "smoke" stacks. The stacks emit steam, which clearly make for some toasty warm vulture roosts.