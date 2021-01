Mr. Gadwall

Gadwalls (Mareca strepera) are seen hereabouts only during the winter. I've probably been seeing them for a couple of months, but confusing them with other waterfowl, like female mallards (the female gadwalls look a lot like female mallards).



This male swam through the Dutch Gap wetlands particularly close to me this morning, allowing me the get a good shot of his intricate markings and very small bill.