World Wetland Day
47 / 365

World Wetland Day

Today is World Wetland Day, so I celebrated by going to the Dutch Gap Wetlands to get a picture of these Canada geese and ring-necked ducks.
2nd February 2021

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

