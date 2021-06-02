Previous
Next
Muskrat in Duckweed by timerskine
71 / 365

Muskrat in Duckweed

I saw this muskrat carving a path through the duckweed. It was looking for a bite to eat at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise