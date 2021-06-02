Sign up
Muskrat in Duckweed
I saw this muskrat carving a path through the duckweed. It was looking for a bite to eat at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
muskrat
,
duckweed
,
dutch gap
