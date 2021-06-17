Maymont - Lunch Break

For the second time this week the Missus and I visited Maymont, a 100-acre historical estate built by a late 19th century railroad magnate. The mansion and gardens are preserved and open to visitors. The grounds also house a nature center, where injured or orphaned animals that cannot be re-wilded have a forever home.
We saw this bird land on a branch under a brightly sunlit canopy (which is where the bird's green tint come from). We didn't see that it had its lunch in its bill because the sunlight was so bright.
I'm not absolutely certain but I think this is an eastern wood-pewee. (I will gladly take any correction on this.)