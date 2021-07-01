Sign up
80 / 365
Heron in the Lotus Garden
The Missus and I spotted this great blue heron in the Ashville Bridge Creek. It's standing on an old dock piling that's now in the middle of the lotuses at Virginia Beach's Lotus Garden Park.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
lotus
,
heron
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great capture, I see so any heron and still love to see them .
July 14th, 2021
