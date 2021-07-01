Previous
Heron in the Lotus Garden by timerskine
Heron in the Lotus Garden

The Missus and I spotted this great blue heron in the Ashville Bridge Creek. It's standing on an old dock piling that's now in the middle of the lotuses at Virginia Beach's Lotus Garden Park.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture, I see so any heron and still love to see them .
July 14th, 2021  
