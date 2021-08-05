Previous
Living Under The Pattern by timerskine
Living Under The Pattern

I've mentioned that we live near to Naval Air Station Oceana. This is how close we live. This is a picture of an F/A-18 Hornet heading in to land at Oceana around 8pm. I was standing in my driveway when I took this, and the roof at the bottom of the frame is the roof of my single-story house.

We live that close. We knew the noise would be here since we saw and heard jets in the pattern when we first saw the house. We quickly have become accustomed to it. We were afraid that our hound, Maggie, who is terrified of thunderstorms and fireworks, would have problems with them. Fortunately, she has never paid any attention to them.
