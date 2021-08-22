Crossing the Threshold

The Missus and I were heading to our favorite farm stand, Cullipher Farm Market. The route there takes us past the Military Aviation Museum where we are volunteers. As we approached the Museum we spotted our B-25 Mitchell medium bomber, Wild Cargo, flying over the field. It was returning from Michigan where it participated in the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow. We hurried to the Museum and parked just outside the gates.
Wild Cargo has just crossed the airfield’s perimeter fence and in this shot is just over the end of the runway. It is perhaps 30 feet / 10 meters up.