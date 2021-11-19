Previous
Conga! by timerskine
112 / 365

Conga!

The Missus and I went to Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge to see what was hanging out. We found turtles...lots and lots of turtles, like these yellow-bellied sliders in a conga line. A really, really slow conga line.
Tim Erskine

