112 / 365
Conga!
The Missus and I went to
Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge
to see what was hanging out. We found turtles...lots and lots of turtles, like these
yellow-bellied sliders
in a conga line. A really, really slow conga line.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Camera
NIKON D850
19th November 2021 12:58pm
Tags
turtle
slider
mackay island
