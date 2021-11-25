Previous
Toughing It Out by timerskine
114 / 365

Toughing It Out

I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and found this tickseed sunflower, which I had photographed and posted here on October 14. Or at least, it's a relative of that one. The weather is getting colder but it continues to hold out.
25th November 2021

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

