114 / 365
Toughing It Out
I went to
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
and found this tickseed sunflower, which I had photographed and posted here on
October 14
. Or at least, it's a relative of that one. The weather is getting colder but it continues to hold out.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
sunflower
,
tickseed
,
bbnwr
