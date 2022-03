The Missus and I went to the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge . It's a 133,000 acre area of a swamp that used to be over one million acres.There were turtles basking in the warming spring sun. We saw hundreds along the 12-mile route we took to the center of the swamp, but there will have been many more that dropped back into the water as we approached. Living in a National Wildlife Refuge they have little exposure to humans, so they are pretty shy.I think these are painted turtles, but without the yellow stripes normally on the heads of painteds, I can't be certain.