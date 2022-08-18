Sign up
139 / 365
Birdie Buoy
The Missus and I went with our son to Norfolk to take a naval base cruise on the
Victory Rover
. This young brown pelican was eyeing us as we passed it sitting on a buoy marking the shipping channel along the Elizabeth River.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The Other Other Album
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th August 2022 6:09pm
Tags
norfolk
,
pelican
,
rover
,
ndao7
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fantastic shot.
August 24th, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
Supreme confidence.
August 24th, 2022
