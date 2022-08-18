Previous
Birdie Buoy by timerskine
Birdie Buoy

The Missus and I went with our son to Norfolk to take a naval base cruise on the Victory Rover. This young brown pelican was eyeing us as we passed it sitting on a buoy marking the shipping channel along the Elizabeth River.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Tim Erskine

This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fantastic shot.
August 24th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Supreme confidence.
August 24th, 2022  
