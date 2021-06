Dad at Casper, WY

I picture of my Dad after completing aerial gunnery training in Casper, Wyoming, in early 1944. He was deployed to England with the 8th Air Force and flew 16 combat missions in the 487th Bomb Group as a tail gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress before the war ended. After the war he had a long career as a firefighter. He died of cancer in 2005.



Happy Father's Day, Dad!