Racing Its Shadow

The Missus and I were heading to our favorite farm stand, Cullipher Farm Market. The route there takes us past the Military Aviation Museum where we are volunteers. As we approached the Museum we spotted our B-25 Mitchell medium bomber, Wild Cargo, flying over the field. It was returning from Michigan where it participated in the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow. We hurried to the Museum and parked just outside the gates.
Wild Cargo itself doesn’t stand out particularly well against the trees (which is, after all, the whole point of camouflage), but I really like the strong shadow on the grass runway as well as the vivid clouds...they came out this way even without my polarizer.