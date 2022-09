Surf's Up!

There were high surf advisories posted for the area overnight and into the morning so after breakfast the Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach to check it out. The surf was plenty rough and the waves were coming in fast, but it could have been worse. There were some predictions that the waves could be 5' to 9' (1.5 - 2.7 m) but these looked to be just under 5' high.