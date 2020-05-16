In a Bubble

I have heard people refer to the quarantine as "Groundhog Day", and although I understood where they were coming from, I didn't necessarily agree with it. Today it hit me and I now agree. Although I never really minded the "Groundhog Day" aspect to it, days rolling into each other, I really felt at a loss for how to keep my family entertained this weekend. We have read all our books, played all our games, and done all our puzzles multiple times. We have alternated between movie days and drives every weekend since this all started. And today we did the big bubbles again, even though it feels like we just did them. I am feeling the need to be more creative. I realize I am very fortunate to have these kind of "problems", and I won't forget that.