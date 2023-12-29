Sign up
Photo 3746
Hike 52
I made it! Goal achieved. And what a beautiful day for it...it was almost sixty degrees and sunny. This hike was nothing special, but it became special because of the significance of it.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
