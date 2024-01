3 On 3

We had a break from basketball, but did sign up for a two day camp and this 3 on 3 tournament. I don't think she was quite ready for the camp after being so ill for so long, but she loved the tournament. There were three games and the first was a bit intimidating (it was her first time doing 3 on 3 and it is INTENSE), but had so much fun once she got the hang of it in the third game.