Previous
Photo 1948
Himalayan Honeysuckle
A neighbour gave us a few stalks of this last year. This year it has grown to over two metres tall and there is loads of it. It is very pretty but I can see why it is considered an invasive species in Asia.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
3
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Photo Details
Tags
plant
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2024
Heather
ace
It has beautiful flowers, and so many of them! Fav
September 6th, 2024
