Himalayan Honeysuckle by tinley23
Himalayan Honeysuckle

A neighbour gave us a few stalks of this last year. This year it has grown to over two metres tall and there is loads of it. It is very pretty but I can see why it is considered an invasive species in Asia.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Lesley

@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2024  
Heather ace
It has beautiful flowers, and so many of them! Fav
September 6th, 2024  
