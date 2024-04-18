Previous
Gratitude by tiss
82 / 365

Gratitude

Watching my life through grateful eyes is like an elixir for my soul ✨.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
22% complete

Photo Details

Selena
Gratitude keeps you on a high frequency. Keep it like this💕
April 18th, 2024  
