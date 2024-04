A new chapter 💕

Today, my son and I purposefully went on a quest to find the Last Pile of Snow! 💖

Winter turned into spring very abruptly these past few days, so we were surprised that we found any snow at all anymore. Glad we did 🥹 I will miss it dearly! 💕

But, in reference to a discussion my son and I had during this walk, whenever a chapter closes, a new one opens, so we will gaze, with hope, upon the full half of the glass! ✨