Previous
New phone by tiss
103 / 365

New phone

Ain’t even mine lol. This is about as dull as they come, but it kind of describes the day. Also, I’ve been sick and didn’t have the energy to go explore the great outdoors, so here’s a boring picture of a pretty cool phone!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise