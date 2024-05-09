Sign up
Previous
103 / 365
New phone
Ain’t even mine lol. This is about as dull as they come, but it kind of describes the day. Also, I’ve been sick and didn’t have the energy to go explore the great outdoors, so here’s a boring picture of a pretty cool phone!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Cristina 🌺
ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
478
photos
7
followers
13
following
28% complete
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
0
Album
New times
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
9th May 2024 6:44pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
