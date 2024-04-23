Previous
Takatalvi ❄️ by tiss
Takatalvi ❄️

It snowed so much today, which ruined people’s plans, as almost everyone had already switched to their summer tires lol. 😅
23rd April 2024

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
