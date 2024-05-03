Previous
The Good Friday by tiss
97 / 365

The Good Friday

Today is the Orthodox Good Friday 🙏🏻
And exactly 11 years ago, when the Good Friday last was on May 3rd, I took a picture of this same Crucifix I have from Israel. https://365project.org/tiss/365/2013-05-03
In Christ Alone 🙏🏻
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise