“Three faces” by tiss
98 / 365

“Three faces”

The child giggles:
“My wisdom and my love is the game!”

The young man sings:
“My game and my wisdom is love!”

The old man is silent:
“My love and my game is wisdom!”


~ Lucian Blaga
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Cristina 🌺

@tiss
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat. I joined this project...
