98 / 365
“Three faces”
The child giggles:
“My wisdom and my love is the game!”
The young man sings:
“My game and my wisdom is love!”
The old man is silent:
“My love and my game is wisdom!”
~ Lucian Blaga
4th May 2024
4th May 24
I'm 29, from Bucharest, Romania and live with my husband in Helsinki, Finland. We have a golden retriever and a cat.
New times
iPhone 13 mini
4th May 2024 4:11pm
