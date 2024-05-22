Previous
A sample of the future by tiss
A sample of the future

Our lovely son will go to preschool in autumn and today, we went on a guided tour of the premises. It was wonderful! 🥰
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
