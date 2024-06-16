Previous
Fly by tiss
140 / 365

Fly

by Ludovico Einaudi
There’s this nice pair of pigeons living in our oak tree. I like to see them. 🥰
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Cristina 🌺

ace
@tiss
I'm 38, from Romania and live with my husband and son in Finland. We have a golden retriever and two cats. I joined this project...
